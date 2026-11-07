Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya compared to Virgil van Dijk following Rangers rise - 'I think he can go straight to the top'

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The South African defender is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about talents in the Scottish Premiership. After a string of dominant displays for Rangers, the youngster is now drawing comparisons to one of the game's greatest ever defenders.

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The rise of Bafana' star

Olwethu Makhanya has seen his stock rise dramatically since swapping Major League Soccer for the intense environment of Glasgow.

His impressive form at Ibrox has not gone unnoticed south of the border, with reports suggesting that Premier League and Championship clubs are already circling.

The defender's physical attributes and composure have led many to believe he is destined for a major move in the near future. Having already established himself in the national team setup, Makhanya appears to be handling the pressure of playing for one of Scotland's giants with remarkable ease.

His transition to European football has been seamless, proving that he has the temperament required for the highest level. As the Gers continue to fight on multiple fronts, Makhanya’s influence at the heart of the defence remains a key factor in their success this season.

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Former Rangers player Maurice Ross has been particularly vocal about the youngster's potential, suggesting that he shares similar traits with a modern-day icon of the game.

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'He can go straight to the top'

Ross, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the blue half of Glasgow, believes Makhanya is following a path similar to that of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

"When you do well at a Rangers or Celtic at that level, like Van Dijk, you have to have an intermediate move to then crack on at the big moves, like Liverpool etc," Ross explained during an interview on the SNN Sports Podcast.

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He went even further in his praise, suggesting that Makhanya’s natural ability might even eclipse that of previous Ibrox stars who moved to the Premier League.

"I think Makhanya has it in him, I think he can go straight to the top. He's just athletic, calm on the ball, he likes to defend, he loves to be a defender. I think he's better than Boumsong, who ended up at Newcastle," Ross concluded when discussing the player's ceiling. Such high praise from a former club servant only adds to the growing excitement surrounding the South African’s future.