Bafana Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya celebrates first Rangers goal with confident promise - 'There will be more coming'

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The South African defender has opened up on his mixed emotions after rescuing a point for Rangers in their recent Scottish Premiership clash. The former Philadelphia Union man popped up with a vital late strike to ensure the Glasgow giants left Tynecastle Park with a share of the spoils.

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Makhanya saves the day

Olwethu Makhanya has quickly established himself as a vital cog in the Rangers machine since his high-profile move from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

That changed on Wednesday night during a pulsating 2-2 draw against Hearts. With the clock ticking down and the Light Blues staring at a disappointing defeat, the 22-year-old rose to the occasion in the 89th minute.

Despite the personal milestone of breaking his duck in European football, the defender was far from satisfied when reflecting on the evening's events. The nature of the performance seemed to weigh heavier on his mind than the celebration of his maiden strike, highlighting the high standards he expects from himself and his teammates in the Scottish top flight.

Mixed emotions for the Bafana star

Speaking after the final whistle, Makhanya was candid about his feelings regarding his late heroics. While he acknowledged the significance of the goal, he made it clear that he was targeting a much larger tally in the future.

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“Well, honestly, I don’t feel like I scored a goal today, but of course, I’m happy,” said Makhanya, as per FARPost. “I feel like since I got my first goal, there will be more coming. So, that’s the only positive that I can take from the game.” His focus remained largely on the two points dropped rather than the one point gained through his individual effort.

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'We were the better team'

The Bafana Bafana star did not hold back when assessing how Rangers performed collectively. He believes the squad failed to reach their usual levels, especially given their perceived dominance for large stretches of the match.

“I think the whole performance tonight was really disappointing. We were the better team. I believe it is one of those games we should try to move forward and focus on the next one,” the centre-back noted. “We expected a difficult game against a tough opponent, especially playing away at their home. We just have to show more character.”

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Addressing post-international break slump

Makhanya also identified a recurring issue for the club following the recent break for national team fixtures. He noted that the team has struggled to regain their rhythm immediately after the restart of domestic action, specifically highlighting their inability to seize control of matches in the second half.

“I feel like ever since we came back from the FIFA international break, we haven’t been able to start the second half the right way. I feel like it is one of those games where we need to control the game at the right moment and try to play our game,” Makhanya concluded.