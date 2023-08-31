Mihlali Mayambela will be playing in this season's Uefa Europa League after he helped his Cyprus side qualify for the group stages.

Mayambela to play in Europa League

He scored in the playoffs

The draw is scheduled for 1 September

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana star Mihlali Mayambela inspired his side Cyprus side Aris Limassol to the Uefa Europa League group stages after an impressive win over Slovakian outfit Slovan Bratislava.

Mayambela, the younger brother of former Orlando Pirates star Mark, played an assist to Yannick Gomis, who netted the side's fourth goal. In the 67th minute, Mayambela then scored a goal of his own. In the end, Aris won the tie with a resounding 6-2 scoreline. The overall two-legged affair finished with an aggregate scoreline of 7-4.

The 27-year-old caps the month of August in a bright mood as he has been named Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad set to take on Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in upcoming international friendlies.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayambela's side has put their name in the hat for the Europa League group stage draw where they could be drawn against European and English heavyweights Liverpool.

WHAT'S NEXT: The draw is scheduled to take place on 1 September where teams like French giants Marseille, Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Sporting CP and Jose Mourinho's Roma will all learn their fate in the draw.