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Lyle Foster South Africa 2026Getty Images
Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster reportedly heading to MLS as Houston Dynamo agree loan deal

South Africa
L. Foster
Major League Soccer
Transfers
P. Dithejane
M. Mbokazi
Burnley
Houston Dynamo FC
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea

Reports emerging on Wednesday afternoon suggest the Burnley striker is edging closer to a surprise switch to Major League Soccer, with new suitors in the United States closing in on a potential loan agreement for the South African international.

Lyle Foster’s time in English football appears to be coming to a temporary end as Burnley have reportedly reached an agreement with Major League Soccer outfit Houston Dynamo.

According to The Athletic, the loan will run until next season, with Dynamo holding a $7 million option to make the move permanent.

The publication also noted that Foster completed his medical on Tuesday and, should the transfer go through, he will not occupy a designated player spot at the MLS club.

The move comes after Foster slipped down the pecking order at Burnley following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Bafana Bafana striker leaves Turf Moor having made 99 appearances, contributing 12 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Foster’s potential MLS switch would also see him join a growing group of South African players in the league, including Puso Dithajane and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

The move could provide the striker with the regular game time needed to revive his club career while keeping him firmly in the Bafana picture.


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