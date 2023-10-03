Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster on target as Burnley record first Premier League win against Luton Town

Bafana Bafana international Lyle Foster was on target as Burnley defeated Luton Town 2-1 to collect first Premier League win this season.

Foster was restored in starting team after suspension

Scored Burnley's first goal in the match

The Clarets managed a 2-1 win

TELL ME MORE: The striker made his return to the Burnley starting team after completing his three-match suspension.

Foster needed just 45 minutes to mark his return as he controlled a Sander Berge pass before firing home.

Elijah Adebayo leveled matters for Luton in the 84th minute, but a minute later, Jacob Briin Larsen won it for the Clarets.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just like Luton, Burnley have now won one Premier League game since their promotion.

Foster has now scored three league goals this season and grabbed an assist from the five games played.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Foster is now aiming at maintaining his form in front of the goal for both the club and Bafana Bafana.

The former Orlando Pirates player is expected to lead the line when South Africa take part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.

He is also set to make the SA squad that will compete in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals early next year.