Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster makes Premier League debut as Manchester City thrash Burnley

South Africa international Lyle Foster made his Premier League debut as Manchester City thrashed Burnley on Friday night.

Foster handed full Premier League debut

The 22-year-old was a livewire

Burnley to face Aston Villa

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Citizens claimed a 3-0 win over Foster's Burnley in what was the opening game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Goals from Erling Haaland (brace) and Rodri inspired the champions to a well-deserved win over their newly-promoted hosts at Turf Moor.

Therefore, Pep Guardiola's side started their defence of the Premier League title with a comprehensive victory.

Article continues below

ALL EYES ON: Foster as the former Orlando Pirates forward was deployed on the left side of Burnley's attack by manager Vincent Kompany.

The Johannesburg-born player displayed incredible maturity in his game as he unsettled the City defence with his explosive runs and also showed good movement in the opposition's half.

He had a few shots at goal and one of them had the beating of goalkeeper Ederson, but the ball curled inches wide of the target before he was substituted in stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster will be hoping to have done enough to cement his place on Kompany's side.

The former AS Monaco starlet is facing stiff competition for a place in the Clarets' starting line-up.

He is competing with the likes of Anass Zaroury, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, and Jay Rodriguez.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Foster and his Burnley teammates will now take on Aston Villa on August 27 in a league clash at Turf Moor.