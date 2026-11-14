Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster hailed for unselfish display against Kenya – 'He showed me that he's not here for himself'

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Coach Pitso Mosimane has shed light on the emotional moment he shared with the 26-year-old forward during South Africa’s 2-2 draw with Harambee Stars. The striker, returning to the international fold after a significant absence, provided a crucial assist to Relebohile Mofokeng, sparking a poignant celebration on the touchline.

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A significant return

Lyle Foster made his debut under the tutelage of Pitso Mosimane on Friday night at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Mosimane was quick to highlight that the moment was earned through Foster's tactical discipline rather than just the result. The striker's willingness to sacrifice personal glory for the benefit of the collective was a major talking point following a game that eventually ended in a stalemate. Despite the late equaliser from Kenya's Ryan Ogam, the connection between the veteran coach and the striker remained a primary focus for those watching the qualifying encounter in Soweto.

'He’s not selfish'

Speaking after the match, Mosimane revealed that the hug was a reward for Foster’s decision-making in the final third. “He showed me that he’s not here for himself. Normally, he would not pass that ball back… So he shows that he wants to play for the team and he shows that he’s not selfish. And that’s the embrace. I appreciate that," he told FARPost.

Mosimane was clearly impressed by the maturity shown by the 26-year-old forward, who has often carried the burden of being the nation's primary goal threat. He noted that while a goal from Foster would have been welcomed, the assist was a greater indicator of the player's commitment to the national cause.

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“Well-taken goal, world-class finish. I celebrated with Rele a lot. But more to Lyle, to say, ‘You really show that you want to play for the country,’" Mosimane added. For a player returning from a difficult spell, such public backing from a coach of Mosimane’ stature serves as a significant confidence booster as Bafana Bafana continue their journey toward the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

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Behavioral standards on the pitch

Mosimane further elaborated on why he took such satisfaction from the play, stressing that he values the message a player sends through their actions during high-pressure moments.

“And that’s the only message you can send. You send the message on the pitch by your behaviour. The behaviour tells everything. If he scores without passing it, it’s good also. But it’s also sweeter when we score when he passes, because normally strikers don’t pass,” the Bafana coach explained.

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Although the match ended in frustration for South Africa following Kenya's late leveller, the emergence of a strong bond between Foster and Mosimane offers plenty of encouragement.