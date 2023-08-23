Bafana Bafana star Le Roux gets chance to follow legends Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar & Aaron Mokoena in the Eredivisie

Eredivisie side FC Volendam have confirmed they have reached an agreement for the transfer of Bafana Bafana midfielder Luke le Roux from Varberg.

Le Roux has moved from Sweden to the Eredivisie

He will join FC Volendam

It's an opportunity to move to an even bigger league

WHAT HAPPENED? Le Roux is set to sign a three-year deal with the option to extend by a further year “subject to completion of paperwork and work permit.”

The 23-year-old goes to the Netherlands after spending four seasons in Sweden where he was with Varberg.

By going to the Eredivisie, he breaks the recent wave of South African players signing for Major League Soccer and the move is likely to help him cement his place in the Bafana fold.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “Luke is the type of player we have been looking for for a long time to complement our midfield,” said Volendam technical director Jasper van Leeuwen.

“He primarily plays from control, but also chooses his moments to get involved in the attack. Luke physically holds his own, has a lot of dynamics, is skilled with the ball and has a good understanding of the game. The best summary is an all-round and box-to-box midfielder.

“Luke has gradually developed into an excellent player in Sweden, who is now also an international player in his country. The fact that he is now coming to Volendam is really an injection of quality for our team.

“In addition, there is also a lot of room for improvement in Luke, so we are looking forward to a great new development trajectory.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moving from Sweden to the Eredivisie is a big step for Le Roux who will now be exposed to scouts from bigger leagues like the Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga.

If he manages to attract the attention of Premier League clubs, he will follow in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy who used the Eredivisie as a stepping stone to England via Spain and Portugal.

Steven Pienaar also got an opportunity to sign for Everton after launching his European career at Ajax Amsterdam and went through Borussia Dortmund.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena also ended up at Blackburn Rovers after starting out at Ajax and passed through Belgium.

WHAT NEXT FOR LE ROUX? If Le Roux is issued a work permit, he could make his Volendam debut when they host FC Twente in an Eredivisie match on September 3.