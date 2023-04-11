Bafana Bafana star Foster warned by Bartlett - 'Burnley won't stand for players who let them down' in Premier League

Bafana Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett has cautioned Lyle Foster after the striker's club, Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Burnley will campaign in the Premier League next term

Foster is still finding his feet in England

Bartlett urged Foster to work hard

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Clarets secured promotion to one of the top five European leagues with seven games to spare in the English Championship when they claimed a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough last week Friday.

Foster, who joined Burnley on a long-term deal from Belgian First Division A side Westerlo midway through the current campaign, is looking to make a name for himself in England.

Having spent six years with Charlton Athletic as a Premier League striker, Bartlett urged his compatriot to work hard and made him aware of challenges that come with playing in England's elite league.

WHAT DID BARTLETT SAY?: "Foster will get to experience how fun and difficult it is to play in a world-renowned league. He will be competing against the best players in the world," Bartlett said on Isolezwe.

"This could end up leading to (Foster) not getting some game time. Who knows, maybe the coach will change. He must not give up, he must make sure that he absorbs the knowledge from these experienced players.

"I have seen Foster play many times. If he does what I say, South Africa will be one of the countries with internationally respected strikers. The pressure from the fans will be much bigger than before," the Cape Town Spurs head coach added.

"Next season, Burnley will face teams like Chelsea, Manchester City and others. Although Burnley will be underestimated by many, it won't be the case with their fans.

"[However] they will not stand for a player who will let them down. I'd advise Foster to not only train with the team. He must also train hard by himself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster is still trying to find his feet at Burnley having made 12 appearances across all competitions - including four starts for Vincent Kompany's side.

The former Orlando Pirates player, who scored his only goal for the Clarets thus far against Wigan Athletic on March 11, is competing with the likes of Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella, Michael Obafemi and Ashley Barnes for a place in the starting line-up.

He looks set to become the first South African player to feature in the Premier League since Percy Tau left Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the 2020-21 season having played just three league games.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FOSTER?: The 22-year-old and his Burnley teammates are scheduled to take on Reading in Saturday's league clash.

Foster will be hoping to be handed another starting berth having started in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.