Bafana Bafana squad: Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns quartet hard-done-by?

On Thursday, South African national team coach Hugo Broos named his squad to take on Sierra Leone and Botswana on September 24 & 27 at the FNB Stadium

Yusuf Maart, Zitha Kwinika, Andile Jali and Bandile Shandu are among those who can count themselves unlucky not to make the latest Bafana Bafana squad.

Of course there will always be criticism, be it from the public, the media, the players themselves and even some of the coaches, when it comes to selecting the current best group of Bafana Bafana players.

There are, however, a handful of high-profile players, playing for some of South Africa's biggest clubs, who may feel especially upset.

That includes Kaizer Chiefs pair Yusuf Maart and Zitha Kwinika.

Even before joining Chiefs, Maart had been part of the national team while still playing for Sekhukhune.

He's been one of Amakhosi's standout players this season with his only setback coming when he was rec-carded against Richards Bay and missed two games.

It's not like he's lost form since his previous call-ups, although Broos has justified his by blaming it on Amakhosi's poor form:

“I think Yusuf [Maart] is a little bit a victim of the bad start of Chiefs,” said Broos, as quoted by the Citizen.

“The same with [Keagan] Dolly. Chiefs have not started the season well. And I don’t think when I see Yusuf play it’s not the Yusuf I know from Sekhukhune. I think they’re struggling a little bit also with confidence because the results are not there, the pressure is there."

One can understand Dolly's omission because he has not been at his best, but overall this season, Maart has done well.

It's the same with his team-mate Kwinika. The central defender may have been partly to blame for the goal conceded against Marumo Gallants last weekend, but otherwise he's been one of the best defenders in the PSL over the course of the season.



Then there's Andile Jali at Sundowns, a player Broos just doesn't seem keen on.

While Broos continues to ignore the former Orlando Pirates central midfielder, Jali has been turning out Man-of-the-Match performances for Downs week-in, week-out for the better part of the last year and longer.

That he remains such an integral part of a star-studded Masandawana side, where competition is extremely high, shows how highly rated he still is in Pretoria.

Broos has previously mentioned that he wants younger players, only to select the 33-year-old Zwane and to ignore the 32-year-old Jali. Of all Broos’ decisions since taking charge, it’s arguably Jali who can feel most aggrieved.

Orlando Pirates’ right-back Bandile Shandu is another one who is rather unfortunate to miss out. He was sensational last season for Bucs as a wing-back and contributed immensely in defence and attack.

His cause this season has not been helped by new Pirates coach Jose Riveiro giving preference to Thabiso Monyane earlier in the season, though Shandu has still managed to feature in seven league matches and might also be justified at being unhappy about being left out, based on his consistent form over the past year.