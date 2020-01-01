Bafana Bafana snub motivates me to work harder - Ntuli

The Usuthu man was a surprise omission from Molefi Ntseki’s squad despite being one of the PSL’s top scorers this season

forward Bongi Ntuli is not bothered by being overlooked from the national team and says he will use the snub as inspiration to continue scoring goals.

With 12 Premier Soccer League ( ) goals so far, two behind top-scorer Frank Mhango of , Ntuli was heavily tipped to be included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

But national team coach Molefi Ntseki went for ’s Thabiso Kutumela who has scored five goals in 19 league appearances in what could have surprised many.

Ntuli, however, harbours no hard feelings after being overlooked and is instead using that to improve his game.

“For me, being snubbed is a motivation to work more than I am doing at the moment. I am not disappointed whatsoever. Maybe I can still get the chance in the future,” Ntuli told Sowetan Live.

“My objective is to score more goals... perhaps that's the only solution to get the attention from the Bafana coaches. As a striker, you never get satisfied, so I want to keep on banging in those goals ngoba inethi ayigcwali [because the goal net never gets full of goals].”

With PSL fixtures suspended due to the coronavirus threat, Ntuli is using the break to revitalise himself and return fired up when action resumes.

“The club told us to stop coming to training for now. They said they’ll tell us when to return. But I am following an intensive training programme with my personal trainer,” Ntuli said.

“I decided to get a professional trainer to make sure I stay on top of my game kulesikhathi esinzima [during this tough time]. I don't want to lose focus.”

With AmaZulu battling against relegation, Ntuli has been the mainstay of the team in their fight for PSL survival.