Bafana Bafana slip up as Liberia fight back to deny Broos' side in crucial Afcon qualifier

South Africa let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw against Liberia in Friday evening's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Foster's brace was not enough

Tisdell and Sangare netted for the Lone Stars

Bafana will be away to Liberia next week

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bafana Bafana remain winless in Group K following a game played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Bafana applied pressure on the Lone Stars' defence from the first minute and the hosts were awarded a penalty after Percy Tau was fouled in the box.

Lyle Foster stepped up and made no mistake from the penalty spot as the 22-year-old beat goalkeeper Tommy Songo to hand South Africa the lead in the 11th minute.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Teboho Mokoena set-up Foster who netted with a header and Bafana were deservedly leading 2-0 at the interval.

Percy Tau, who was a constant threat to the Lone Stars defence, thought he had put his name on the score sheet when he netted in the 52nd minute, but the goal was disallowed for handball.

Bafana went to sleep at the back in the 69th minute and they were punished by Terrence Tisdell who cut inside from the right before scoring as Liberia pulled one back.

The visitors then pushed for a late equalising goal and they got it in stoppage time when Mohammed Sangare beat keeper Ronwen Williams to ensure that the game ended in 2-2 draw.

ALL EYES ON: Foster who was making his return to the Bafana squad after missing last year's friendly matches Botswana, Sierra Leone, Angola and Mozambique.

The Burnley centre forward has now scored in back-to-back matches in Group K to take his tally to three goals in the qualifiers having also netted against Morocco in Casablanca last year.

Unfortunately, Foster's brace against Liberia was not enough, but it is clear that the Orlando Pirates academy product is the one player carrying Bafana's hopes of qualifying for the Afcon finals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana remain second on the group standings - five points behind leaders Morocco with two matches left.

Hugo Broos' side is now under pressure to win next week's match against the Lone Stars in Liberia.

Bafana would then host Morocco in their final Group K match in June this year.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for next year's Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA?: SA will now travel to Monrovia where they will face the Lone Stars on Tuesday at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The last time Bafana visited Liberia, the two teams drew 1-1 in the 2002 Afcon qualifier which was played at the same venue in 2001.