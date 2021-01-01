Bafana Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo plays down absence of key players ahead of Ghana showdown

The national team enter the home stretch of their qualification bid hit by injuries and withdrawals related to Covid-19 restrictions

South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says they are “disappointed” not to have some of their regular players ahead of their last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, but is not letting that weigh them down as he feels they have enough cover.

Bafana host Ghana on Thursday, before facing Sudan away on Sunday without the likes of Dean Furman, Thulani Serero, Bradley Grobler and Kernit Erasmus.

Bongani Zungu has not been permitted by Rangers FC to travel to South Africa for the Ghana match but will be available to play against Sudan.

Furman and Serero were not released by their clubs while Grobler and Erasmus pulled out due to injury, and the availability of France-based Keagan Dolly is still uncertain.

“We are disappointed not to have some of the guys who we started with because some of them have been with Bafana for a long time,” Hlatshwayo told the media.

“They form the core of the team. But I think no one is guaranteed a place in the national team. It’s our team, it’s your team and other players who are not here. Be it injury or any other thing it is an opportunity for others.

“So whoever is here, with the guidance of the other guys who have been in the national team regularly to make sure that they settle in as quick as possible and do the job. We do not have time in the national team.

"They are capable of doing the job. They have been chosen as one of the best players in the team that we currently have.”

Ghana are facing a similar situation as Bafana Bafana after captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were not allowed by their clubs to travel to South Africa.

But the trio will be available for their last match against Sao Tome e Principe at home.

“Obviously playing against Ghana it has also hit them as well. Their best players are not coming just like our best players not joining the team,” continued Hlatshwayo.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and make sure that we do well, we keep the record that we have been on. It is important for us as a country to go back to Afcon.

"Whoever we meet against Ghana whether we know them or not, the focus is on ourselves to make sure that we get the three points.”

South Africa are second in their group with nine points, the same as Ghana and still stand a good chance of qualifying for the tournament to be hosted by Cameroon in January 2022.