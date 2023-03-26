Bafana Bafana should've hammered Liberia 5-0, SA won't win in Monrovia - Orlando Pirates legend Motale

Legendary Bafana Bafana defender Edward Motale has made a bold prediction ahead of Tuesday's vital 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Motale doesn't see Bafana losing in Liberia

The Lone Stars will enjoy home ground advantage

Hugo Broos' side cannot afford to lose

WHAT HAPPENED?: South Africa will be looking to get their hopes of qualifying for the finals back on track by securing a win over the Lone Stars in Liberia.

The West African side fought back to hold Bafana to a dramatic 2-2 draw in Friday's clash which left Motale fuming at coach Hugo Broos.

Motale, who was part of Bafana's 1996 Afcon-title winning squad, strongly believes that Liberia are not good enough to defeat SA in their own backyard.

WHAT DID MOTALE SAY?: "I foresee another draw in Liberia. I don't see Bafana losing in Monrovia," Motale told GOAL.

"Judging by the way Liberia played here (South Africa), there is no way they can beat us. We were supposed to beat them 5-0. It is water under the bridge, we move on.

"Maybe since they will be playing in front of their fans and on an artificial turf, they will be very confident," the retired defender continued.

"That will surely give them an advantage. However, having said that, I still don't believe that Liberia will beat us. The best result they (Liberia) can get against us is a draw."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa are currently placed third on the Group K standings with Liberia placed second on the away goals scored in head-to-head with two matches left.

Bafana cannot afford to lose as a defeat would end their ambitions of booking a spot in the finals which will be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.

On the other hand, a win or a draw would leave the 1996 African champions with a chance of qualifying heading into their final group game which is against Morocco in June.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA?: SA travelled to Monrovia on Sunday afternoon and they are expected to train at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Monday.

The last time Bafana visited Liberia, the two teams drew 1-1 in the 2002 Afcon qualifier which was played at the same venue in 2001.