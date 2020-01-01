Bafana Bafana: Should Ntseki go for Zungu, or Manyama?

The Rangers man had a positive impact off the bench in Friday's international and has made a strong case for inclusion. But at whose expense?

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has a tough selection call to make ahead of Monday afternoon’s 2022 qualifying clash with Sao Tome and Principe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

beat the same opponents 2-0 in Durban on Friday night - although they made hard work of it, needing a Percy Tau penalty to go in front before a 90th-minute Bongani Zungu headed goal sealed victory late on.

Zungu had come off the bench in the second half at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, replacing the more defensive-minded Kamohelo Mokotjo.

His presence seemed to galvanise the South African attack into more of a threat and he crowned a lively and positive cameo with a well-taken header d goal from a Keagan Dolly corner.

Were Ntseki to be more adventurous, he could put Zungu in from the start, and leave out Mokotjo. Mokotjo had a decent enough match on Friday, though it was his defensive midfield partner Dean Furman who put in a more eye-catching performance.

However, if the Bafana coach prefers not to throw caution to the wind in Port Elizabeth, he may again play both Furman and Mokotjo.

Surely though Ntseki has to play Zungu, who not only scored, but also looks right on top of his game at the moment, following his recent move to Scottish Premiership giants .

That would leave Dolly, Lebogang Manyama, Themba Zwane and Tau as the four players who could potentially make way for Zungu.

Tau was Man of the Match on Friday while Dolly had a good enough game and is arguably one of Bafana's more consistent performers. Zwane was not at his best but has generally been excellent for his country. One would think it would be Manyama, who has been off-form for , who would drop out.

It was after all quite surprising that a player who has looked low on confidence in the Premier Soccer League was thrust into the starting XI.

Manyama did, however, end up having a reasonable match. He put in a couple of incisive, probing passes and was lively and involved.

In the same breath though, he missed a fairly simple header and also failed to redirect a shot from Dolly into the goal from close-range, even if the off-side flag had gone up.

Manyama's clearly not on top of his game, but perhaps just needs a little bit of luck or one moment of quality to regain his confidence. Dropping him could have the opposite effect.

So it's certainly a tough call for Ntseki to make as to whether he remains loyal to Manyama and tries to nurse back the player's confidence, or, whether he rewards the enterprising Zungu for his recent efforts.

Or maybe he will play both of them and leave out Mokotjo.

That decision will likely set the tone for how Bafana play on Monday.