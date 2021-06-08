Bafana Bafana shake-up: Right idea, wrong time

South Africa are in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in September. Also in the group are Ethiopia, Ghana and Zimbabwe

While it's laudable to be ushering in a new school of Bafana Bafana players and to be giving youth a chance, it's debatable - with crucial World Cup qualifiers just around the corner - as to whether now is the best time.

After Safa took so long to appoint a new head coach, Hugo Broos was always going to be under pressure right from the start and was expected to hit the ground running.

He also needed some kind of blueprint and strategy to present to the media upon his arrival in South Africa, and it did feel a little as if he reached for the nearest 'philosophy' - giving youth a chance.

It's something one often hears a new coach alluding to.

Hopefully, he will prove the above assumption wrong and will make meaningful change and achieve success with a youthful national side.

The problem though is that change is really needed at the bottom of the football pyramid - at grassroots level, when players are 10, 12, 15 years old.

The challenge now is a big one - to get winning results, and to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while still ushering in young players.



A dismal qualifying campaign and it's not inconceivable that Bafana could finish third or even fourth in a tricky group, and that Broos could be packing his bags, as well as receiving a handsome payout for the remainder of his five-year contract.

Or perhaps Safa are prepared to give him a free hit at the World Cup qualifiers and won't want to terminate his contract should he fail.

The problem then could be the outcry from the public, from supporters and from the media, which can make the situation very difficult for everyone, to the point something has to give.

Looking at the current squad, and without wanting to pick on young up-and-coming players and to name them individually, there are some questionable selections, of players who have not achieved much in the PSL, or in some cases, have hardly played in the PSL.

It also begs the question how much of a say Broos has really had with the squad, who is actually making these calls.

Looking at the squad which will do duty against Uganda in a friendly at the FNB Stadium on Thursday, there certainly appears to be a lack of not just experience, but also leadership.

There's also a lack of proven firepower, and while it was unfortunate that Percy Tau had to pull out through Covid, it might come back to haunt the Bafana technical team that they haven't included the leading South African marksman in the PSL over the past two seasons, Bradley Grobler.

And so while one may want to remain positive and patriotic, there remains an underlying feeling that troubled waters are ahead.