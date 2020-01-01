Bafana Bafana set to play friendly matches against Cosafa opponents

Coach Molefi Ntseki has already identified the two teams which will take on the 1996 Afcon champions

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced Bafana Bafana will play two international friendly matches next month.

The national team has been inactive since November 2019 when they faced and Sudan in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

were then scheduled to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers in March 2020, but the matches were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Afcon finals have also been postponed to 2022 and when will still be hosted by .

Safa has now revealed Bafana will return to action next month as they take on two unnamed Southern African teams as part of their preparations for their qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

A statement read: "Bafana Bafana coach is planning to have two friendly matches against Cosafa opponents before taking on Sao Tome in back-to-back Total Afcon Cameroon 2021 qualifiers."

"Coach Molefi Ntseki has been busy trying to tie down the two friendly matches – one on 7 October 2020 with the other pencilled for 11 October 2020 with two Cosafa opponents."

"He has already identified the two opponents but will announce the names once every detail has been finalised."

"After the October FIFA window period, Bafana Bafana will take on Sao Tome on 13 November at FNB Stadium before travelling to the islanders for the return game on 16 November 2020."

"Bafana Bafana will round off their Afcon qualifiers in March next year with a home game against Ghana before rounding off their campaign with an away match to Sudan."

Bafana are currently placed second in their qualifying group (Group C) - three points behind leaders Ghana with four games left.

Safa also announced the 2019/20 ABC Motsepe League season will resume next month and the promotional play-offs will then be played in November.

"Meanwhile, the ABC Motsepe League matches are expected to commence on 1 October and end on 31 October 2020."

"The national playoffs will be played in Gauteng from 9-15 November in which the two finalists will be promoted into the National First Division [NFD]," the statement read.

The winner and runner-up from the play-offs will be promoted to the second tier of South African football, NFD.

The resumption of the ABC Motsepe League and play-offs could delay the start of the 2020/21 PSL and NFD seasons with the two competitions scheduled to kick-off next month.