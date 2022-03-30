Bafana Bafana's Williams feels lucky to receive Mbappe's jersey as Lakay gets France star's pants

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams was ecstatic after receiving Kylian Mbappe's jersey following Bafana Bafana's defeat to France on Tuesday night.

Mbappe, 23, is considered one of the best players in the world having won the Fifa World Cup, four Ligue 1 titles, two French Footballer of the Year accolades among other honours.

The Paris Saint Germain striker scored twice as France thumped Bafana Bafana 5-0 in an international friendly match in Villeneuve d'Ascq and Williams got to meet Mbappe after the game.

“I was lucky to get the superstar’s jersey [Mbappe], and Fagrie Lakay got the pants. Mbappe is so humble and nice, I mean N’Golo Kante and all of them, we enjoyed it,” Williams told Safa Media.

“We all knew what Mbappe could do, but now seeing it first hand, it is amazing. It is crazy how good he is. He does everything at such a high level, and I don’t think I have seen anyone so rapid, so quick and still be in control of the ball.

“I mean all of them are superstars; I mean Paul Pogba, he just comes, his presence, oozes with confidence and everything looks so easy to them, and that’s the level they are playing at."

Article continues below

The SuperSport United captain feels that the heavy defeat was an eye-opening experience for him and his teammates with Bafana set to start their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June this year.

“We can compete at this level if we can try to reflect and be better. We always say we have the talent but do we work hard enough to try to be at this level, this is an eye-opener for most of us to use our talent," he explained.

“And there is so much more we can achieve if we want to challenge and be seen, play in Europe and rub shoulders with the best. That’s how you became a better player."