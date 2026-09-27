Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi makes long-awaited return for Chicago Fire after three-month injury nightmare

The 21-year-old centre-back was a welcome inclusion in the Chicago Fire starting XI during the early hours of Sunday morning, helping his side navigate a difficult away fixture against Charlotte FC.

Mbokazi’s presence at the heart of the defense proved to be a deciding factor as the Men in Red managed to keep a clean sheet and walk away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in MLS league play.









Before this appearance, Mbokazi had not tasted competitive action since the summer, when he was representing Bafana Bafana on the world stage. His last outing prior to the injury occurred in June during a heart-breaking 1-0 loss to Canada in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup.

The defender's progress was abruptly interrupted in July when he sustained a severe thigh tear during a training session with the Fire.

The injury was significant enough to require specialist intervention, leading to Mbokazi undergoing surgery in Finland during the month of August. This medical procedure was necessary to ensure the long-term stability of the muscle, but it forced him to watch from the sidelines as both his club and country navigated crucial fixtures without him.

The road to recovery has been long, but his performance against Charlotte suggests he is ready to reclaim his spot as a regular starter and available for inclusion in Pitso Mosimane's next Bafana squad for AFCON Qualifiers against Kenya in November.

Beyond the international stage, the three-month layoff also had significant implications for Mbokazi’s future at the club level.

His impressive showings during the World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada had reportedly caught the eye of several scouts, with unnamed European clubs showing a keen interest in securing his signature. However, the thigh surgery and subsequent recovery period effectively put a pause on any potential moves to the continent.

While Mbokazi celebrated his return to the starting line up, it was a quieter evening for his compatriot and teammate Brody Williams. The 16-year-old South African winger was named in the matchday squad for the trip to Charlotte but remained an unused substitute throughout the contest.







