'Bafana Bafana's Mailula could soon be rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS' - top agent

Top South African agent Mike Makaab has welcomed Cassius Mailula's potential move to the MLS insisting it might be his ticket to Europe.

Mailula has been a target for several teams

He is in talks with an MLS team

Makaab on why it is the right move

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns revealed Mailula and an unnamed North American club are in talks with intentions to work together.

Makaab has now explained why he believes the move will be beneficial for the 22-year-old's career. The arrival of Lionel Messi is one of the reasons that makes the agent believe the MLS is in the right direction and Mailula, who is represented by Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, might benefit in the long run.

WHAT HE SAID: "That is exciting for the young man. Is it the right move for him to go to the MLS? I think it is," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"Because if he does well there, the next obvious destination is Europe and he is not getting any younger, this is the right time for him to make his move. So if it does happen, I think it would be fantastic for him, good for the football club as well, which will show us that they are willing to listen to offers for their talented young players, and also good for South African football.

"Don't forget, Lionel Messi just joined Inter Miami in the MLS, and there is a very strong chance that Neymar is going to follow suit," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula made his breakthrough in the 2022/23 season and went on to score 16 goals and provide three assists across all competitions.

In the process, he won the Premier Soccer League title with the Brazilians and went on to help them reach the Caf Champions League semis as well.

WHAT NEXT: Mailula and his agent are definitely hoping the rumoured move to Toronto FC materializes.