Kaizer Chiefs target Rowan Human has officially announced he has left Maritzburg United fueling claims he might be joining a PSL club.

Human was key for Maritzburg last season

He has been linked with Chiefs

AmaZulu have reportedly won the race

WHAT HAPPENED: Human was among Maritzburg United's key players but could do nothing to help them from the Premier Soccer League axe.

However, the attacking midfielder had done enough to show his quality and worth which even saw him getting a slot in the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third in the recently concluded Cosafa tournament.

Human has now announced his exit from the Team of Choice, thanking them for their positive influence.

WHAT HE SAID: "[I am] very grateful for the opportunity that was given to me by Maritzburg United," Human wrote on his social media platform.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have said goodbye to such a beautiful club with great support that was given by the people of Pietermaritzburg. Thank you for the memories and opportunities, things never worked out the way we all wanted it but I will carry the lessons learned forever and cherish the glory days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi were reported to be chasing the attacker, and it was thought they will step up their pursuit for him after an impressive Cosafa outing.

SuperSport United were the other team linked with the winger; however, AmaZulu have seemingly won the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Last season, Human played 22 Premier Soccer League matches and managed to provide three assists.

WHAT NEXT: AmaZulu are expected to announce Human as their new player soon.