Bafana Bafana rise up Fifa world rankings after securing 2019 Afcon spot

The four-time Cosafa Cup winners are slowly improving after qualifying for the Afcon finals

have risen on the latest men's Fifa world rankings which were released on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana, who defeated Libya in their most recent match last month, have climbed one spot to 73rd on the overall rankings of 185 countries.

A brace from Percy Tau helped Bafana secure a 2-1 win over the Mediterranean Knights in their final 2019 (Afcon) qualifier which was played in .

South Africa had remained in 74th spot since the start of 2019 having ended the previous year with a 1-1 draw against in an international friendly game which took place in Durban.

However, after securing their place in the 2019 Afcon finals by defeating Libya, Bafana have now climbed up on the global rankings.

Stuart Baxter's side though remains 14th in Africa despite qualifying for the continent's most prestigious competition.

The South African Football Association (Safa) is expected to arrange friendly matches for the senior national team ahead of the tournament which will be held between June and July.

Meanwhile, Bafana would have hoped to use the 2019 as preparation for the competition which will be hosted by .

However, the regional tournament is in danger of not taking place.

Article continues below

Five Southern African teams, Angola, Madagascar, Namibia, South Africa as well as Zimbabwe have qualified for the Afcon finals.