Bafana Bafana return excites Orlando Pirates' Pule
Orlando Pirates attacker Vincent Pule has promised to make an impact after being added to the Bafana Bafana squad.
The speedy winger was among the five players who were recently called-up by Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki for the upcoming 2020 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.
Pule, along with Mamelodi Sundowns duo Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena, Cape Town City’s Thabo Nodada and Bloemfontein Celtic centre-back Tshepo Rikhotso, received late call-ups after five players withdrew from the squad due to medical reasons.
Bafana are preparing for back-to-back qualifiers against the Falcons and True Parrots Team on Friday and Monday.
“I’m excited to be called up for the national team, it’s always been great to be here with the other guys," Pule told the media in Durban.
"And like I said, I’m excited and it’s overwhelming. I struggled a bit with injuries, but I kept going, I told myself that I’m not going to stop because of minor injuries."
The left-footed player has been one of Pirates' most outstanding players since the start of the 2020/21 season, having played a key role in helping the team eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from the 2020 MTN8.
Pule has received his first Bafana call-up since November 2018 when he started in a 1-1 draw against Paraguay in an international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
"To be here again, like I said I’m excited and I’m happy to be with the other guys. I’m happy to play with the overseas-based guys," he added.
"And for me, I’m just here to add an impact to the team, hopefully maybe I get a chance to play."
The former Bidvest Wits winger made his Bafana debut in the 0-0 draw against Libya in the 2019 Afcon qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in August 2018 under then-South Africa coach Stuart Baxter.
Pule will be hoping to feature for the national team at the same venue when Bafana host Sao Tome on Friday.
Bafana will then be the away side when the two teams meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday.