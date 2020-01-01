Bafana Bafana return excites Orlando Pirates' Pule

The 28-year-old has expressed his delight after being recalled to the national team squad following a good start to the season

attacker Vincent Pule has promised to make an impact after being added to the Bafana Bafana squad.

The speedy winger was among the five players who were recently called-up by Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki for the upcoming 2020 qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Pule, along with duo Mosa Lebusa and Thapelo Morena, ’s Thabo Nodada and Bloemfontein centre-back Tshepo Rikhotso, received late call-ups after five players withdrew from the squad due to medical reasons.

More teams

Bafana are preparing for back-to-back qualifiers against the Falcons and True Parrots Team on Friday and Monday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“I’m excited to be called up for the national team, it’s always been great to be here with the other guys," Pule told the media in Durban.

"And like I said, I’m excited and it’s overwhelming. I struggled a bit with injuries, but I kept going, I told myself that I’m not going to stop because of minor injuries."

The left-footed player has been one of Pirates' most outstanding players since the start of the 2020/21 season, having played a key role in helping the team eliminate from the 2020 MTN8.

Pule has received his first Bafana call-up since November 2018 when he started in a 1-1 draw against in an international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"To be here again, like I said I’m excited and I’m happy to be with the other guys. I’m happy to play with the overseas-based guys," he added.

"And for me, I’m just here to add an impact to the team, hopefully maybe I get a chance to play."

Article continues below

The former winger made his Bafana debut in the 0-0 draw against Libya in the 2019 Afcon qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in August 2018 under then- coach Stuart Baxter.

Pule will be hoping to feature for the national team at the same venue when Bafana host Sao Tome on Friday.

Bafana will then be the away side when the two teams meet at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Monday.