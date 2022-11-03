Bafana Bafana preliminary squad: Tau overlooked, mixed news for Kaizer Chiefs’ stars

Kaizer Chiefs midfielders Yusuf Maart and Njabulo Blom are one step away from playing in Bafana Bafana's upcoming friendlies.

Bafana coach Broos names preliminary squad

Dolly once again not selected despite picking up form

Blom and Maart as well as Pirates' Saleng have a chance

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa coach Hugo Broos has named a 30-man preliminary squad for the international friendly matches against Mozambique and Angola. Broos’ men will face neighbours Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17, before engaging Angola at the same venue three days later. With no place for Keagan Dolly whose form has vastly improved, the Bafana coach brought back Maart and Blom while Ashley du Preez has been dropped.

Fit-again Al Ahly attacker Percy Tau will not be part of the upcoming camp. Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng has been rewarded for his good form and is back in the national team long list as his club teammate Miguel Timm also has a look in. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thapelo Morena is another big name in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The omission of Dolly and Tau could become a major talking point of Broos’ selection. Since being ignored for the last international assignments against Sierra Leone and Botswana in September, Dolly has made his case to be considered for Bafana again but the Belgian coach has overlooked him. Tau is back to fitness and has been featuring in Al Ahly's games. Maart’s inclusion comes a few days after he emerged as the hero of last weekend’s Soweto Derby against Pirates while Blom has become one of the most consistent players in the Chiefs squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Backpagepix

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (Al Bataeh), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Toran Tovuz), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkonsinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba (both Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Monnapule Saleng (both Orlando Pirates), Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom (both Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthethwa (Stellenbosch FC), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIs)

Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnessota United), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgoagelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs)

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? Following victories against Sierra Leone and Botswana, Bafana will be looking to maintain that momentum. Broos would want to keep a winning mentality in his squad when they resume their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next March.