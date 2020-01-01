Bafana Bafana players finally receive 2019 dues from cash-strapped Safa

The official explained why there was a delay regarding the payments and also provided an update on the PSL season's resumption

Bafana Bafana players have finally received their payments for the camp that took place in November 2019.

The players went into camp ahead of their two 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against and Sudan.

However, there was a delay regarding their payments as revealed by two Bafana players, who were part of the squad when speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity.

“I got paid last week. I was surprised because I had even forgotten about that money,” one player said.

succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana in Cape Coast, before securing a 1-0 win over Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in Soweto.

“I also got a telephone notification last week. Yes, we don’t get paid immediately after the camp but it has never taken so long for us to get our money,” another player said.

South African Football Association (Safa)'s acting chief executive officer, Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed that the players have been paid and also explained why there was a delay.

“All of them received their payments. I don’t know what’s an issue now. The fact that we’ve paid people, it is no longer an issue," Motlanthe told the same publication.

"Players know that they don’t get the money immediately after the camp but Covid-19 compounded this.

“We get money from our sponsors and then pay the players. As soon as the sponsors pay us, we also pay them."

Safa is known to be having financial problems having parted ways with American sportswear giants Nike, who was their technical sponsor.

The association also parted ways with their former technical director Neil Tovey after his contract expired at the end of last month.

Meanwhile, Motlanthe also disclosed that they are waiting to hear from the Premier Soccer League ( ) regarding the resumption of the local season.

Safa has proposed that the season, which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last March, be resumed next month.

“The PSL said they are still consulting their stakeholders. We don’t know when we are likely to meet," he added.

PSL has confirmed the season will be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng soon.