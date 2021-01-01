Why Ntseki could regret leaving Mamelodi Sundowns' Lakay out of Bafana Bafana squad

South Africa face the Black Stars of Ghana on Thursday at the FNB Stadium and then meet Sudan at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Sunday evening

Lyle Lakay's outstanding form for Mamelodi Sundowns this season should surely have resulted in a call-up for the Cape Town-born left-back.

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki instead selected Innocent Maela of Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC's Sifiso Hlanti as his two left-sided full-backs for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan.

Also in the squad are two left-footed central defenders, Siyanda Xulu and Mosa Lebusa - Lebusa played at left-back in his early days at Ajax Cape Town, while Xulu slotted comfortably into that role on a few occasions for Maritzburg United.

And when looking at the profiles of Hlanti and Maela, both are big men, not renowned for their attacking prowess - both have frequently played at centre-back in their careers, thanks to their physical stature.

So effectively, the left defensive role is loaded with two big strong defenders in Hlanti and Maela, with a further two similar options, if needed in an emergency, in Xulu and Lebusa.

On the right flank, there are two far more natural wide, ball-playing defenders in Thapelo Morena and Craig Martin, indeed both of these players often play as wingers.

In fact, Martin is really a winger who can play at right-back, rather than the other way around, and in the past, it has been his Cape Town City team-mate and a natural right-back, Thamsanqa Mkhize, who has been called up to Bafana squads.

The thing with Lakay is, he's been in red-hot form for Sundowns both domestically and in the Caf Champions League.

The 29-year-old is in his prime now and playing some of his best football. In 14 league matches, he's scored twice and created three assists. In six Champions League matches, he's scored once and added three assists.

Maela, meanwhile, has largely been overlooked for the left-back role at Orlando Pirates, which Paseka Mako has been making his own.

While Hlanti has played in only 11 league and cup games for Swallows this season, with Thabo Matlaba often the preferred option. Between them, Hlanti and Maela have one assist and zero goals this season.

Of course, Ntseki may prefer to go more defensive, but with so many left-sided defensive options already in the squad, it's really difficult to understand why Lakay was not included.

The Sundowns man would have least been a great option to have off the bench.