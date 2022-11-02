'Bafana Bafana need to compromise on equal pay with Banyana Banyana' – Safa’s Motlanthe

Safa chief Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed their readiness to implement equal pay between Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Safa and government promised level payment

Motlanthe explains how it can be achieved

Refers to equal payment call as fair demand

WHAT HAPPENED? After Banyana triumphed in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this year, the government and the federation promised to make payments for the male and female teams equal.

However, according to Mothlante, Bafana have to accept a compromise in order for the process to be successfully implemented.

Equal payment for women and men teams is a practice that has been implemented in the US, England, Norway, Brazil, and Sierra Leone.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "I think it will also need compromise from our male players," Motlanthe said.

"As you said, without the corporate backing it will mean that whatever they were getting, we need to relook at it and ensure that both teams get equal pay for the equal work they are doing, as we have heard the president of the country.

"But Safa has engaged in that process, and we are saying – yes, it’s a fair call, and we are ready to implement that. We were not far off. Remember, even in the past, these players used to get different allowances, but we have changed that the many years. We have not said much about it but it has changed that they get similar allowances.

"But now we need to take it to another level and say bonuses and all the pecks which come with playing for the national team let us equal the ground, let us level the ground, and we are doing that now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana have registered far bigger success than their male counterparts in recent times.

Apart from winning the African title earlier this year, Desiree Ellis' side also qualified for the 2023 World Cup finals.

On the other hand, Bafana failed to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon. They were later eliminated by Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in November 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA AND BANYANA? Hugo Broos' side have 2023 Afcon qualifiers lined up for them next year.

Banyana have their eyes firmly set on the World Cup finals, to be jointly held in New Zealand and Australia next year.