Bafana Bafana need Dino Ndlovu going forward - Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Mphela

Ex-Bafana Bafana star Katlego Mphela has advocated for striker Dino Ndlovu to be considered for national team duty in future.

Since announcing that he is rebuilding Bafana Bafana with younger players, coach Hugo Broos’ decisions divided opinion.

The Belgian’s squad selection in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers was dominated by inexperienced players.

But despite Bafana bowing out of the qualifiers under controversial circumstances following a 1-0 defeat to Ghana, Mphela feels the team could have fared better with 31-year-old Turkey-based Dino Ndlovu.

“It’s a difficult one. But when you’re on form you should be called up for the national team,” said Mphela as per Sowetan Live.

“Every player wants to play for his country and Dino has shown that by honouring call-ups in the past. At this moment, I would go for him because of his form. I really think Bafana need him going forward.”

Ndlovu who plays for Turkish second-tier league side Kocaelispor is enjoying himself this season.

He has managed nine league goals in 11 games while starting eight of them.

Broos has given first preference to younger players like 19-year-old midfielder Ethan Brooks, 21-year-old Bongokuhle Hlongwane and his agemate Evidence Makgopa. He has considered a few experienced players.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare are the over 30 years of age selections.

Mphela feels what could be shutting Ndlovu out of the Bafana fold is the players’ age.

“Again, age could be a problem [for Ndlovu] because the coach prefers younger players,” Mphela said

“At the end of the day, the coach knows what he wants and ours is just to support whoever he decided to play because he now knows SA players.”

Ndlovu has not played for South Africa since October 2018 when he scored a goal in the 6-0 win over Seychelles.

Other experienced players who have been overlooked by Broos include Mamelodi Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Lebogang Phiri who turns out for Super Lig side Rizespor.