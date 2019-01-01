Bafana Bafana need a 'phenomenal' striker like Moseamedi - Tinkler

The 49-year-old tactician has urged South Africa's coach to call-up the former Cape Town City frontman

coach Eric Tinkler believes Judas Moseamedi has the qualities to play for the South African national team.

The 25-year-old striker played a key role in helping the Team of Choice reach the recent 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost to .

Moseamedi grabbed a brace in the semi-final win over last month, before netting the consolation goal in the defeat to Sundowns on Saturday.

“Judas is showing the hunger to succeed. I told him at the beginning of the season that he has the potential to play for Bafana Bafana, he is one of those strikers that will chase lost causes,” Tinkler told the media.

“His work rate is absolutely phenomenal and many people only see him as this really strong and aggressive striker but technically he is also really good.

"He has the ability to take on people on one-vs-one situations and he can even beat people in two-vs-one situations,” he added.

Tinkler explained that constantly encouraging Moseamedi has helped improve the hard-running player's game.

“We spoke at the beginning of the season that we need to lose weight because that is one of his biggest problems, he is as big as me so I know that it is hard. If we have a couple of days off," he said.

"He puts on a few kilograms, so he has that downfall. But he has showed the hunger and desire and I am very proud of him because he was in the wilderness.

"Seven months ago he was not even playing at . He has been extremely influential for us this season.”

Moseamedi, who is a former under-23 international, will be hoping to have impressed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The qualifiers are scheduled to be played in March 2020.