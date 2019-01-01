Bafana Bafana: Mvala replaces injured Zungu ahead of Mali clash

The 1996 African champions’ camp has been hit by a number of injuries as they prepare to face the West Africans

As Bafana Bafana intensify their preparations for the clash against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on Saturday, midfielder Bongani Zungu has been ruled out of the match.

Zungu suffered a deep laceration on his left leg while in action for his French club SC.

With coach Molefi Ntseki looking to make his managerial debut a memorable one, he has since called up midfielder Mothobi Mvala to replace the former midfielder.

According to the South African Football Association’s (Safa) website, Mvala arrived in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night and will start training with the team on Wednesday as Ntseki will lead his team in a training session at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

"Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park has been called up to take the place of the injured Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu," said Safa in a statement.

"The Amiens FC star is the third player to be withdrawn from the squad due to injury after both goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and defender Thamsanqa Mkhize were replaced by Ricardo Goss of and Tshepo Rikhotso of Bloemfontein ."

Moreover, reports suggest that defender Eric Mathoho and SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman also arrived in the camp with niggling injuries whilst Percy Tau remains doubtful for the clash.

"Tau, who landed in yesterday morning, was given time off to attend to personal matters and will join the squad in Port Elizabeth this morning, which means all 23 players that have been called up have reported for national team duty, including -based Kamohelo Mokotjo," said Safa.

Ntseki will make his debut as the national team coach after replacing Stuart Baxter in August and will look to overcome the Eagles at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.