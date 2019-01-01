Bafana Bafana move up on latest Fifa rankings ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana have risen up on the global list despite being inactive during the month of December 2019

have moved up on the latest FIFA world rankings which were released on Thursday.

This is despite Bafana Bafana having been inactive since last month's 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana were defeated 2-0 by away, before recording a 1-0 victory over Libya at home.

However, the Southern African giants remained stagnant in position 72 on the global list.

Molefi Ntseki's side has now climbed up one place to number 71 on the latest rankings.

The 1996 African champions share the position with the United Arab Emirates ( ), who are also ranked 71st in the world.



However, Bafana remain 13th in Africa just below two-time Afcon winners with the latter ranked 12th on the continent.

South Africa will be hoping to improve their position on the rankings in 2020 when they return to action.



Ntseki's men are set to participate in the 2022 Fifa World Cup and 2021 Afcon qualifiers in the new year.



The draw for the World Cup qualifiers will be held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo, on January 21.

The second round (group stage) qualifiers are scheduled to start in March next year.