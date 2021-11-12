Bafana Bafana’s Mokoena happy with Zimbabwe result but not satisfied with scoreline

South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena was not satisfied with the scoreline in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana claimed a 1-0 win against the Warriors at FNB Stadium and it was the 24-year-old SuperSport United player who scored the all-important goal in the 26th minute.

The win enabled Bafana to stay top of Group G with 13 points from five matches, three more than Ghana’s Black Stars, with one game left in the qualifying series.

Bafana will now need to avoid defeat against the Black Stars in their final group game on Sunday to be assured of qualifying to the next stage.

'Not satisfied with the scoreline'

“Obviously I am very happy for the result, but I am kind, not satisfied with the scoreline but yes we take the win going into Ghana’s game and we have to be positive going to Sunday clash and I hope we give our best, and then we come back with the best result,” Mokoena told the media.

On his goal putting Bafana in a good position to qualify, Mokoena said: “Funnie enough me and my teammates we were talking about it before the game like actually, my goals take us to the next round because at Afcon my goal took us to the knockout stage which took us to the Olympics.

“So we were talking about that before the game and when I scored that goal I was full of emotions and happy and I am thinking about it, now we are from Olympics and now we are about to take our country to the World Cup, so it is very amazing.”

'It is true the coach was not happy'

On the team’s overall performance, Mokoena said: “It is true the coach was not happy with the performance, I think we could have done better our pressing was not like the way it is used to like we did not press like a team but we did it individually, but I think we can do better on Sunday.

“I know we can improve on our performance against Zimbabwe when we face Ghana.”

On the team’s preparations ahead of the Ghana game, Mokoena said: “We need to leave it to God, we don’t know what to expect and we don’t know what to expect from us.

“So when we came here from the first day, we came here on a plain page, it is only us who can make history.”

The game against the Black Stars will be played at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.