Ex-Bafana Bafana star Mashego slams Cosafa Cup approach: Where is Broos?

South Africa have been left competing for the plate title after failing to advance in the regional competition

Former Orlando Pirates forward Katlego Mashego has taken a swipe at the Bafana Bafana team selection and performance at the ongoing Cosafa Cup.

Coach Helman Mkhalele picked an unfamiliar team composed of players earmarked for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Bafana’s hopes of retaining the Cosafa Cup went up in smoke following a quarter-final defeat by Mozambique.

But they picked themselves up by beating Madagascar in the plate semi-final on Friday to reach the second-tier final.

“You can select your Cosafa team from the best players in your local league, but now it's about first division players or players who are not regulars in their teams,” Mashego told KickOff.

“I'm sure there are players who are young and play regularly in their clubs. Because whichever way you want to look at it this is still the national team. You can't have players that still need to be developed in the national team.

“On Wednesday, who are those players that were playing there? Some of them I have never seen or never heard of.

“There are players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom who are not even in the national team set-up, why don't they invite those players?

“It's probably Safa not communicating well with the PSL to make those players available... I don't know.”

Mashego has also questioned why Bafana coach Hugo Broos left his assistant Mkhalele to take charge of the Cosafa assignment.

“The national team is playing and the national team coach is not there,” added Mashego.

“What is that? Why is Helman Mkhalele leading the national team when we have a head coach?

"The Cosafa Cup is there to prepare the national team that is going to play in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers but the coach is not there.

“So what are we doing to ourselves? Cosafa is not a joke, it's there to prepare teams from the south of Africa.”

Familiar names in Mkhalele’s squad include Orlando Pirates’ Boitumelo Radiopane, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keletso Sifama and captain Kegan Johannes, Athenkosi Mcaba of Stellenbosch as well as Maritzburg United attacker Rowan Human.

Some players do not play Premier Soccer League football and Mashego has issues with that.

“I don't understand why don't you have your Kermit Erasmus, Itumeleng Khune, and Brandon Petersen playing in the Cosafa,” Mashego quipped.

Article continues below

“All these players are locally based, So where do you plan to play them, against Senegal? Take your Evidence Makgopa to Cosafa, why are you taking someone like Radiopane who is still fresh from the MDC?

“Your Thabang Monares, why don't they invite them? Why can't Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns go play Cosafa?”