Bafana Bafana maintain unbeaten run as Williams keeps Angola at bay

South Africa fought back to hold Angola to a 1-1 draw in Sunday's international friendly match which was played at Mbombela Stadium.

Lepasa's strike cancelled out Paciencia's opening goal

Williams made some smart saves to keep Palancas Negras at bay

The 1996 African champions are now undefeated in their last four matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Palancas Negras posed a threat to Bafana Bafana from aerial balls in the first half and they managed to break the deadlock when Cristovao Paciencia scored with a header to make it 1-0 to the visitors. However, Bafana fought back and they were awarded a penalty after Kgaogelo Sekgota was fouled in the visitors' box. Zakhele Lepasa then stepped up and converted the resultant penalty to ensure that the first half ended in a 1-1 deadlock. The two teams attacked each after the restart with the best chances falling for Palancras Negras, but they were frustrated by Ronwen Williams' goalkeeping heroics and ultimately, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

ALL EYES ON: Williams who had come under heavy criticism during Bafana's 2-1 win over Mozambique on Thursday in a friendly match.

The South Africa captain made up amends by producing a great display against Angola as the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper pulled off fantastic saves to keep the 2006 World Cup participants at bay.

Williams' ball distribution was questioned in midweek, but he distributed the ball very well against Angola as he made some accurate passes and throws to his teammates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana ended the year 2022 with a draw and they also extended their unbeaten run to four matches since losing to Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifier in June this year.

Coach Hugo Broos' side has recorded three consecutive wins and one draw during their unbeaten run.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Bafana turn their attention to the 2023 Afcon qualifiers which will take place in March next month.

The Southern African giants will face off with Liberia at home and away as they look to book their spot in the Afcon finals.