Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar earns Uefa Pro Coaching Licence, emulating Benni McCarthy

The former Everton and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder thanked his family for their support after receiving his latest qualification

Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar has confirmed that he has earned his Uefa Pro Coaching Licence.





It is the highest world-recognised qualification in football that will enable him to coach anywhere in the world.





The 40-year-old, who is currently working for his former club, Ajax Amsterdam as an academy coach, took to his official Twitter account to express his delight at receiving his coaching badge.





"Thank you Heavenly Father for giving me the strength to keep going, when I was doubting myself so happy and proud of myself," Pienaar wrote.





"Special thanks to my and family for the support I got from them love you guys."





Pienaar has emulated his former Bafana teammate Benni McCarthy by acquiring his Uefa Pro Coaching Licence.





McCarthy earned his qualification in 2018 whilst coaching Cape Town City at the time and he now serves as a first-team coach at Premier League giants Manchester United.





Pienaar completed his Uefa A Licence in September 2019 and he returned to Ajax as a trainee coach three months later.





He is now working as Ajax's under-18 assistant coach.