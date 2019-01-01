Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe backs Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch to win top PSL Award

The former Pirates frontman has explained why he believes Lorch will win the accolade at the PSL Awards ceremony on Sunday

AmaZulu striker Siyabonga Nomvethe has backed Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch to win the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season award on Sunday.

The former hitman also praised Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana, who have been nominated alongside Lorch for the top accolade.

“To be honest it’s difficult to choose one player, who will win the award because all of them played well for their clubs,” Nomvethe told Isolezwe.

Nomvethe, who won the PSL Player of the Season award twice, explained why Lorch deserves to win the award.

“But for me, I would choose Lorch because he has played exceptionally well and he dedicated himself to Pirates this season. He worked hard and never gave up, I think that is what sets him apart from Zwane and Kekana,” concluded ‘Bhele’.

Lorch played an important role in helping Bucs challenge for the PSL title which they lost to Sundowns on the last day of the season.

The international created and scored goals as they reached the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final where they lost to FC.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old player was also one of Pirates' key players as they reached the Caf group stage.

He featured in 40 matches for the Buccaneers in all competitions and netted 15 goals while providing five assists.

The former attacker, who scooped the PSL Player of the Month for February 2019, has also been nominated for the league's Midfielder of the Season accolade.

In addition, Lorch has also been nominated for the Player’s Player of the Season award.