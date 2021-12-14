Bafana Bafana legend Radebe still harbours hopes to lead Safa

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe is keen to get South African football to “where we were before” by becoming Safa president.



Since retiring as a player in 2005, Radebe has not taken up any major role in local football and involvement as a member of the Safa technical committee was perhaps his biggest responsibility.



“I am interested [to lead Safa], I have always been interested,” Radebe told Far Post.



“I think for me when the time is right, I do want to get involved and make sure that we get the country back to where we were before. Because it’s not only about football in the field of play but it’s also football outside the field of play.



“The fans coming back, bringing back those glory days where you see youngsters playing good football and enjoying it, do you know what I mean? Have a proper structure that enables the players to succeed. That enables the players to succeed. That’s the most important thing.”



While the 52-year-old has previously expressed interest to lead Safa, his latest pronunciation comes just after Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o was elected to head Fecafoot.



Calls for former African footballers to be involved in the administration of football in their respective countries have been growing louder.



Zambia won the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations title while their former captain Kalusha Bwalya was the head of the Football Association of Zambia.



Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba also attempted to be president of the Ivorian Football Federation but did not succeed in his efforts.

Radebe says he besides intentions to lead Safa, he is open to be involved with South African football in any capacity.

“I have always said I want to give back to football in this country. It doesn’t matter how I get involved when I give back,” said Radebe.

Article continues below

“I know a lot of people have asked but why are you not coaching? Why are you not doing this? That’s not my passion. My passion is to make sure we see football progressing, football as a whole and how does that happen? It’s the other positions and not the coaching positions.



“How do you get the coaches to be successful. How do you get to develop players? It’s the structure. So, which for me that’s more where the interest is.”



The next Safa president is expected to be elected in 2023 and it is yet to be seen if Radebe will contest.