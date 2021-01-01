Bafana Bafana legend Mokoena set to join Cape Town City - Report

The retired central defender is said to have replaced Manousakis at the Western Cape-based side

Bafana Bafana legend Aaron Mokoena is reportedly set to join Premier Soccer League ( ) club .

The 40-year-old stopped playing professional football in 2013 following a short stint with .

Mokoena is expected to replace Vasili Manousakis at City after the latter moved to FC according to the latest reports.

More teams

"Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron ‘Mbazo’ Mokoena will join Cape Town City as an assistant coach. He replaces Vasili Manousakis, who’s joining AmaZulu," Far Post reported on Sunday.

"Far Post can confirm that Manousakis has handed in his resignation at Cape Town City and will reunite with AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy."

In 2017, Mokoena was hired by the South African Football Association (Safa) where he worked closely with team manager Barney Kujane as his assistant.

It would be Mokoena's first coaching job if he does join City, who are currently under the guidance of Jan Olde Riekerink.

Mokoena had a long career as a professional footballer in Europe where he turned out for English sides and Portsmouth FC, amongst other clubs.

Riekerink, who hails from the , knows Mokoena from his days with Amsterdam.

The veteran tactician served as a youth coach at Ajax between 1995 and 2002, while Mokoena was on the books of the Dutch giants between 1999 and 2003.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Manousakis worked with McCarthy at City between 2017 and 2019 as the Mother City side clinched the 2018 MTN8 title.

However, McCarthy was dismissed by the Citizens in November 2019 due to a poor run of results and he was replaced by Riekerink.

Manousakis stayed put at City and he has been working under Riekerink and the duo guided the team to a sixth-place finish on the PSL standings last season.