Bafana Bafana legend McCarthy linked with AmaZulu job after Dlamini steps down

The ex-Ajax Amsterdam and Porto star has been jobless in the PSL since leaving his post as Cape Town City coach in November 2019

legend Benni McCarthy is tipped to take over as coach after Ayanda Dlamini stepped down from the role on Monday.

The 36-year-old will return to the Usuthu youth development ranks as Allan Freese takes over as interim coach.

"Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu told the club website.

More teams

“The passion and zeal the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrates that he is one of the prospects for the future.

“We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to Vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks.”

As the AmaZulu “management evaluate a way forward,” regarding the search for a new substantive coach, McCarthy’s name has surfaced as the favourite to take charge at the KwaZulu-Natal side as per reports by Far Post and various other publications.

Owen da Gama, Eric Tinkler and Shaun Bartlett have also been mentioned as possible Dlamini replacements.

Bafana Bafana great McCarthy has completed a full year without a job after leaving City in November 2019, while Da Gama last coached in the bio-bubble.

Tinkler is available following his recent sacking by , while former assistant coach Bartlett is unattached since his former boss Ernst Middendorp was fired by Amakhosi at the end of last season.

Article continues below

Dlamini leaves AmaZulu placed 11th on the Premier Soccer League standings after managing one win, three draws and two defeats.

He had been entrusted with permanent first-team duties after saving the club from relegation as interim coach last season following the dismissal of Jozef Vukusic.

The former Usuthu forward becomes the fourth PSL coach to lose his job this season after Dylan Kerr was fired by FC, Patrick Aussems' sacking by Black and Tinkler losing his Maritzburg United post.