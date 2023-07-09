Bafana Bafana legend Fish slams South Africa for Cosafa Cup approach - 'We should have first-choice players and be more serious'

Former South Africa defender Mark Fish feels Bafana Bafana have blown away a chance to prepare for the 2023 Afcon finals using the Cosafa Cup.

Bafana selected an unfamiliar squad for the Cosafa Cup

This is after some PSL clubs refused to release players

Fish contends that with Afcon coming, this was a wrong selection

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa selected a squad for the ongoing regional tournament using national team fringe players. Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been excused from coaching at the Cosafa Cup while his assistant Helman Mkhalele is ineligible to sit on the bench as he does not have the required qualifications.

This left Morena Ramoreboli being handed the responsibility to guide the team at the tournament being staged in Durban. With Bafana having qualified for the Afcon finals, Fish believes regular players should have been considered for Cosafa to maintain the momentum in the build-up to Ivory Coast 2023.

WHAT FISH SAID: "The teams come here motivated, the players want to showcase their talent, teams come here to perform," Fish said as per KickOff.

"The way the team [Namibia] perform, you'd expect them to be there or thereabouts [for the title] and the Zambian team [defending champions] and others we'll play. I think it's a competitive tournament.

"Again I think, it's not a go at Bafana Bafana but yes you're having players that are coming and representing South Africa but at the end of the day why don't we have a continued programme where we come from the Cosafa Cup, to the Chan tournament or Afcon?

"Afcon is something we have qualified for, how many of these players will go to the Afcon? This I'm not sure of but this is a tournament that [we] should [have] taken our first choice and taken it a little bit more seriously for momentum to continue in South African football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, Bafana have been uninspiring at the Cosafa Cup after first being held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia. They then laboured to a 2-1 victory over Botswana on Saturday.

While Bafana selected a very unfamiliar squad, most teams participating at the Cosafa Cup have players usually picked for major competitions.

Teams like Zambia, Mozambique and Angola mix Cosafa Cup players with overseas-based men when taking part in Africa Cup of Nations or Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Then other countries rely on the Cosafa Cup crop for bigger tournaments. The unwillingness of Premier Soccer League clubs to release players for national team duty outside the Fifa calendar has seen South Africa also struggle to qualify for competitions like the African Nations Championships and the Under-23 Afcon.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? South Africa are now preparing to play their last Cosafa Cup group match against Eswatini on Tuesday.