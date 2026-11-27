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Stanton Fredericks believes the recent surge of Mzansi talent moving to European leagues is the catalyst needed to restore the national team’s global standing. The ex-Kaizer Chiefs playmaker suggests that the experience gained in more physical environments will provide a vital boost to the domestic-based players in Pitso Mosimane' squad.

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Impact of European experience

South African football is witnessing a significant shift as several high-profile youngsters secure transfers to the continent's competitive leagues. Former international Stanton Fredericks is adamant that this trend is the key to unlocking Bafana Bafana's true potential on the world stage.

“South African football is starting to show signs of an upward trajectory. I think it's a good thing that we're now seeing the likes of Rele Mofokeng, Shandre Campbell, and company move abroad,” the former midfielder explained, as per IOL.

“The more players we have playing at a high level overseas, coming back to Bafana, the more it elevates the local players called up to the national team, and who aspire to play in Europe.”

Drawing parallels

Fredericks used his own experiences to highlight how a Europe-based core previously led to success for the nation. He recalled the setup of the squad during the early 2000s, noting that the sheer volume of overseas-based professionals created a standard of play that allowed South Africa to compete with the world's best.

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“I don't like to draw comparisons, but when I entered Bafana, 90% of the team was based in Europe, and I think that is why we could compete at the level we did,” Fredericks noted.

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“And we see Bafana Bafana now starting to show those signs because of that player exodus to Europe,” he added.

Mofokeng's rise

One player garnering significant attention is Relebohile Mofokeng, who has impressed since joining Union Saint-Gilloise.

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“Everybody thought that he'd be too tiny to compete at that level, but he's clearly showing that he knows how to use his body. What he can do better, and I'm sure he will do it, is obviously to strengthen up. Because in Europe, it is a bit more physical, so you want to be able to deal with those knocks, protect the ball a little better.”

Despite the need for physical growth, Fredericks is excited by the youngster's progress. “But because he's so quick and he's got a football brain, he manages to bypass that. We've seen evidence of that in the last Bafana Bafana match. His confidence is sky-high. We always knew he had the scoring ability before he left for Europe. And now he's starting to score on the international stage.”