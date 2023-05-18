Bafana Bafana legend Booth picks Kaizer Chiefs' Player of the Season after PSL awards snub

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth has selected the players he believes were outstanding for Kaizer Chiefs this season.

The league has revealed nominees for the PSL awards

No Chiefs player features in any of the categories

Booth names those he feels were outstanding for Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? No single Chiefs player was nominated for the Premier Soccer League awards categories revealed on Thursday. Even Amakhosi trainer Arthur Zwane was not considered for the Coach of the Season gong.

But Booth has come up with his Chiefs players he believes had a good season although he feels they will not make it to his season’s best XI.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender selects Keagan Dolly and Yusuf Maart as his best players in the current season.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think from a Chiefs point of view, Maart has been outstanding for me,” Booth told GOAL.

“Dolly as well but I don’t think they were able to crack from a statistics point of view and performance-based plus what I have seen, my own personal opinion, those two players were unable to get into my XI.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With no Chiefs player appearing on the PSL nominees, it gives coach Arthur Zwane a lot to reflect on regarding his team.

Dolly and Maart are some of the players almost guaranteed to be retained by coach Arthur Zwane for next season. While Dolly was named Chiefs vice-captain to Itumeleng Khune in his second season at Naturena, Maart was the second deputy skipper in his maiden term at the club.

If Zwane is not fired and trusted to lead the Soweto giants next season, he will certainly refresh his squad. Likely to be offloaded include Phathutshedzo Nange and Erick Mathoho whose contracts expire at the end of June.

Decisions on Khama Billiat and Khune will also have to be made as their contracts are coming to an end as well.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOLLY AND MAART? Dolly is injured and he will not be available when Amakhosi host Cape Town City on Saturday in their final PSL game of the season.

Maart looks set to captain Amakhosi against City.