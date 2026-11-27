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A South African legend has thrown his support behind Makhanya after the young defender’s high-profile error during the recent international break. Despite a lapse in concentration that cost Bafana two points against Kenya, Quinton Fortune remains convinced the Rangers man has the mentality to reach the very top of the game.

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Fortune urges patience for rising star

The rise of Olwethu Makhanya has been one of the most compelling narratives for South African football fans this year.

Despite committing a costly error recently at Bafana Bafana against Kenya, former Manchester United star Quinton Fortune is adamant that such setbacks are part of the natural development curve for a player of Makhanya's age. Fortune believes that the context of the player's overall performance should outweigh a singular moment of misfortune, especially given how quickly the youngster has adapted to the rigorous demands of European football following his move from Philadelphia Union.

“Olwethu Makhanya making a mistake [for South Africa], this is a normal thing for a young defender, but I’ve heard so many good things about him,” Fortune explained in a conversation with Mr Gamble, as quoted by iDiski Times. The former midfielder was keen to stress that the young center-back is currently operating in an environment that will only accelerate his growth as he navigates the pressure of representing a club of Rangers' stature.

High praise from the inner circles

Makhanya’s performances have not only caught the eye of scouts but have also become a hot topic among former professionals and enthusiasts alike.

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“Guys in my WhatsApp group are saying to me, ‘Quinton, you need to have a look at this boy, he’s doing brilliant.’ So if the guys in my WhatsApp group are saying so, it shows,” Fortune added. This grassroots level of excitement reflects a wider sentiment that South Africa may have finally found a long-term solution to their defensive needs, with Makhanya even earning flattering comparisons to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for his style of play.

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The transition from Major League Soccer to the Scottish Premiership is rarely seamless, yet Makhanya has managed to become an ever-present figure for the Gers.

Mental toughness the key to success

The ultimate test for any young talent is how they respond to adversity, and Fortune is confident that Makhanya possesses the psychological fortitude required to move past the Kenya incident.

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“I’ve watched him a little bit, and he’s a young player. He’s going to make mistakes. But the good thing is he’s playing for Rangers and getting great competition, so he’s getting better as a player. And that will benefit our national team. Anyone in world football knows when you put in a young player, they’re going to do well, but there’s going to be a mistake now and then,” Fortune noted while analysing the situation.

“Now it’s up to him to deal with that and the manager to have the experience to help a young player through this. But in terms of ability and mentality, I have no doubt he’s going to be a success with Rangers and South Africa,” Fortune concluded.