Bafana Bafana learn their Fifa ranking following victory over Sudan

The 1996 Afcon winners are still ranked outside the top 70 in the world despite their victory over Sudan

's latest Fifa ranking has been revealed following their matches in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana are still ranked 72nd on the rankings which were released by the football’s governing body on Thursday.

They remain stagnant in the position following their matches against West African giants and former African champions Sudan earlier this month.

South Africa succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Ghana away in their first Group C match, before defeating Sudan 1-0 at home in their second game.

Bafana find themselves between the United Arab Emirates ( ) and Canada with the two teams ranked 71st and 73rd respectively in the world.

Furthermore, Molefi Ntseki's men remain 13th in Africa just below , who are ranked 12th on the continent.

The last global and continental rankings of the year will be released by Fifa on December 19.

However, South Africa will only be in action in March next year when they participate in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The draw for the World Cup qualifiers (group stage) is yet to be conducted.

Caf has announced the details for the draw will be communicated soon.



