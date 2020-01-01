Bafana Bafana learn latest position on the Fifa rankings

The 1996 African chamoions will be looking to iorove their postion in the world when they face the Falcons and True Parrots Tea

are unmoved on the latest FIFA rankings which were released on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana have maintained the 71st spot in the world ahead of the upcoming 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

They have also failed to move a step up in Africa as they remain 13th position on the latest rankings.

This does not come as a surprise as the last time Molefi Ntseki's side was in action was in November 2019.

They secured a 1-0 win over Sudan in the 2021 Afcon qualifier which was played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Bafana will get chance to move up on the rankings when they take on Sao Tome e Principe's Falcons and True Parrots Tea twice next month.

They will host the Falcons and True Parrots Tea at FNB Stadium on Friday, March 27 as they resume their qualifying campaign.

Ntseki and his men will then travel to Sao Tome e Principe for the away fixture on Tuesday, March 31.

Bafana are currently placed second in their qualifying group, Group C with four matches left.

The top two teams will qualify for the finals which will be hosted by .