Bafana Bafana learn latest position in Fifa World Rankings ahead of Ghana clash

The Southern African giants are set to face the Black Stars and Falcons of Jediane in their first two matches in 2021

South Africa have learned their latest position on the Fifa World Rankings ahead of next month's international break.

Bafana Bafana are still ranked 71st in the world, which is the same position they ended the year 2020 on.

This does not come as a surprise as Bafana have been inactive since November 2020 when they played two 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

South Africa won both matches against Sao Tome and Principe - a 2-0 victory at FNB Stadium was followed by a 4-2 win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The 1996 African champions find themselves between El Salvador (70th) and Guinea (72nd) on the World Rankings.

Bafana have accumulated 1341 points which is the exact same number of points they had in their previous total.

South Africa have also entered 2021 unchanged on the Caf Rankings as they are still ranked 13th on the African continent.

They are a spot behind 12th-placed Ivory Coast on the Caf Rankings with the Elephants having accumulated 1384 points.

Bafana, who are under the guidance of Molefi Ntseki, will look to improve their positions on the Fifa World and Caf Rankings when they resume their 2022 Afcon qualifying campaign next month.

Ntseki's side is scheduled to host the Black Stars of Ghana in their penultimate Group C match in March 2021, before taking on Sudan's Jediane of Falcons away from home a few days later.

A victory over Ghana is likely to see South Africa move up on the rankings as the Black Stars are ranked 52nd in the world and eighth in Africa.

However, Bafana will face an uphill battle against Ghana, who secured a 2-0 win over South Africa in a Group C game in Cape Coast in November 2019.

While Sudan are ranked 127th in the world and 34th in Africa having lost 1-0 to Bafana in the last match between the two teams which was a Group C game at Orlando Stadium in November 2019.

Bafana are tied on nine points with leaders Ghana in the Group C standings and they are closely followed by third-placed Sudan, who have six points.

The two top teams from the group will qualify for the 2022 Afcon finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon.