Bafana Bafana jump into Top 50 in FIFA Ranking for the first time in 15 years

Pitso Mosimane has wasted no time in making his mark during his second stint with the South African national team, guiding Bafana Bafana back into the top 50 of the FIFA rankings. This achievement represents the first time since October 2011 that the nation has occupied a spot in this elite bracket. Ironically, it was Mosimane who was also at the helm during that previous high point nearly a decade and a half ago, when the team climbed to the 49th position globally.

Before the recent round of fixtures, South Africa sat in 54th place, but they began their upward trajectory even before kicking a ball during this international window after Costa Rica lost to Haiti and dropped from 51st to 56th, providing a marginal gain to 53rd on the eve of their clash against Guinea.

The subsequent 2-1 win over the West Africans has seen Bafana move to 50th.

While these figures are based on the provisional live rankings, they reflect the immediate impact of the new technical leadership. Previous coach Hugo Broos had already done significant groundwork, helping the side return to the top 10 on the African continent during his reign.

However, the psychological barrier of the top 50 had remained elusive until now. The current momentum suggests that the team is finally rediscovering the consistency required to compete with the world's established footballing powers.

Although the return to the top 50 is a cause for celebration, the national team still has a long way to go to match its historical peak. South Africa’s highest-ever FIFA ranking remains the 16th place achieved in August 1996, shortly after they were crowned champions of Africa on home soil. In the years following that success, the team experienced several fluctuations, including a drop to 83rd in May 2010 just before the nation hosted the first-ever World Cup on African soil.

The immediate focus for Mosimane and his squad now turns to maintaining this status and building further momentum during the remainder of the international break. Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Eritrea, currently ranked 184th, in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday. This will be followed by a high-profile international friendly against Egypt on Sunday.

The atmosphere around the camp remains optimistic as the players respond to the tactical demands of the new coaching staff.

With AFCON 2027 qualification a primary objective, the improved ranking also carries practical benefits for future tournament seedings.

As South Africa prepares for their upcoming matches, the footballing community will be watching closely to see if this top-50 return is a fleeting moment or the beginning of a sustained climb back toward the upper echelons of the global game.



