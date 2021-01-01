Bafana Bafana job: Queiroz the favourite according to Safa boss Jordaan

The 68-year-old's previous spell in charge of the SA national team came between 2000 and 2002, when he qualified them for the 2002 World Cup

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan strongly believes former Real Madrid head coach Carlos Queiroz would be the best man for the Bafana Bafana job.

Jordaan's comments, made in an interview with Sport24 which was published on Thursday, came just two days before the next South African national team coach is expected to be announced.

Other strong candidates for the job reportedly include former two-time Afcon-winning coach Herve Renard - who have distanced himself from the links - as well as Belgian Hugo Broos, who won the Afcon with Cameroon.

But following Jordaan's interview, it's difficult to see how anyone other than Queiroz will be unveiled for the job.

"He also clinched qualification for Iran and did the same with Kuwait," the Safa boss said of Queiroz.

"He helped South Africa qualify and also did the same with his home country Portugal where he was the head coach for the 2010 World Cup hosted in South Africa.

"He coached a Portugal team that boasted players such as Cristiano Ronaldo with the rest of all of those world-class players."

Jordaan also made mention of the fact that Queiroz's daughter lives in South Africa, and that he was born and raised in neighbouring Mozambique.

Mostly though it is Queiroz's CV which has impressed Jordaan.

"He was the coach of Real Madrid during the Galacticos era with star players such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham and Roberto Carlos", the Safa president pointed out.

"He was also at Manchester United in the role of assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson with the understanding that when Ferguson should eventually step down, he would take over as manager.

Article continues below

"He was the one personally coaching the team, overseeing the training sessions and with an influence in selecting the team. But when they didn't promote him as manager, he left for Real Madrid."

Local options such as Benni McCarthy, Eric Tinkler, Gavin Hunt and Pitso Mosimane are thought not to be in the running for the job.

The Bafana Bafana hot seat was vacated by Molefi Ntseki after he failed to qualify South Africa for the Africa Cup of Nations.