Bafana Bafana jersey is always up for grabs between Khune and I – Williams

The Matsatsantsa keeper speaks about the rivalry between the goalkeepers at national team level

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the Bafana Bafana number one shirt has no name on it but it’s open to any South African keeper who is working hard.

The Matsatsantsa number one netminder says having ’ veteran Itumeleng Khune back from injury is good news for their competition and brotherhood in the camp.

On the other hand, Williams also points to the likes Siyabonga Mbatha of as well as Bloemfontein 's Jackson Mabokgwane, saying they are doing well for their respective clubs in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“Coming to the national team, it’s always nice to have a full-strength team to give the coach more options. So it’s not about myself, but the national team,” Williams told City Press.

“I’m just glad Itu [Khune] is back and has his injury problems behind him. He’s one of the best [goalkeepers] we have and to see him miss so much action is not nice.

“Even though we are competing at international level, I still want him to be there because he’s like a big brother. When we are in [the Bafana] camp, we share a room. We’ve got a good bond. I’m glad he’s back. We’ve got the best goalkeepers around the PSL.

“There are a lot of guys who have done well this season who didn’t get the credit [they deserve]. Keepers such as Siya Mbatha at AmaZulu and Jackson Mabokgwane at have been excellent.

“We must all continue pushing and fighting because that Bafana number 1 jersey doesn’t have anyone’s name on it. So, whoever wants it must work hard and grab it.”

Speaking about his captaincy role for the 2020/21 season, the 28-year-old admits succeeding Dean Furman is a massive responsibility.

“It’s a massive responsibility for me and a huge honour to lead the team. It’s not easy to replace a wonderful player and captain such as Dean,” he added.

“But I have learned so much from him and other former team captains such as Morgan Gould, Thabo September and Ricardo Katza. So the time is right for me now. I am feeling good about it.”

Meanwhile, coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops are looking to finish in the top three as they currently occupy third spot with 40 points on the log table as things stand.