Is Percy Tau on course to eclipse Benni McCarthy's Bafana Bafana record?

The former Sundowns man has actually averaged only five senior internationals per year, but that will surely pick up, as will the goals he'll score

There is surely no question that the diminutive Percy Tau is Bafana Bafana’s most important player at the moment.

Its been a big couple of years for the former Witbank Spurs and man. While work permit issues have prevented him from realising his dream of playing in for the club he signed for, Hove and Albion, Tau, currently on loan at in , has got on with his business in Europe and enjoyed some time in the limelight last season when he featured for in the against European giants and Paris St Germain.

He has very much become Bafana Bafana’s talisman over the last few years and was at it again on Friday night in Durban in an (Afcon) qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe, when he netted the opening goal from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.

More teams

That goal took Tau to 10 for the senior national team, from 24 appearances in the Bafana jersey since making his debut in 2015.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

It’s not majorly prolific but compares favourably to ’s best-ever international goal-scorer, Benni McCarthy, who netted 31 goals in 80 matches for his country after making his debut as a 19-year-old in 1997.

On Tau’s current trajectory, at 2.4 matches per goal, he would reach 33 goals by the time he has played 80 matches.

Of course, it's a long way to go, and for Tau and Bafana Bafana’s sake, one hopes that he will remain largely injury-free.

On the other hand, Tau’s actually not played that much for his country yet – part of that is down to the break due to the coronavirus pandemic – and he’s averaged less than five matches per year for Bafana Bafana.

Surely the number of caps will pick up, especially if Bafana can qualify for more tournaments, and so far, the possibility of South Africa playing at the 2022 Afcon looks good.

Article continues below

At 26-years-old, Tau still has the energy of a sprightly youngster and his small yet athletic frame could possibly be to his benefit as he moves into his 30’s – there’s every reason to believe that he could still have another decade ahead of him for the national team.

Hopefully, for the player, that period coincides with him finally getting a chance to play in England’s top-flight, or in one of Europe’s other big leagues, and culminates in him becoming South Africa’s greatest-ever goalscorer.

Don’t bet against him adding another to his tally when Bafana Bafana take on Sao Tome for the second time in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, in Port Elizabeth on Monday afternoon (3pm kick off).